In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Heart Love & Soul is operating under crisis-response guidelines.
The food pantry will operate under normal hours, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., but guests will receive groceries at the front door.
Heart & Soul is suspending daily breakfast. Lunch will be distributed over expanded hours, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m, at two distribution points at the parking lot side of the building.
Community members in need are encouraged to call the the main line at 282-5687 for more information on accessing resources and services. Updates will be posted on our website https://heartloveandsoul.org/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/heartloveandsoul/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.