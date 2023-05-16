A Niagara Falls High School student's work was among the recently announced the winners of Congressman Brian Higgins' Congressional Art Competition which features the artwork of Western New York high school students and those across the country. This year, Higgins received 22 pieces of artwork from students attending 14 local high schools.
First runner up was Madison Ralph of Niagara Falls High School with her piece, “A Chill School Day.”
The public was invited to vote for their favorite piece through the online galleries. This year close to 3,500 online votes were tallied through the virtual galleries. The public selected “The City” by West Seneca East High School Student Leyna Diehi, which received over 900 votes, for “The People’s Choice Award.”
Art submissions from high school students throughout the district were on display in a public gallery in the lobby of the Larkin at Exchange Building in Buffalo and posted in virtual galleries through the congressman’s Facebook page and website.
One piece of artwork from each Congressional District is selected for display in the halls leading to the U.S. Capitol building. The 2023 grand prize winner from Higgin’s district was Kenmore East High School Student Ava Valkwitch for her oil painting titled “Reinstein Woods.”
“The talent and creativity of these students is outstanding,” Higgins said. “It’s great to have this opportunity to feature this work both in Western New York and on Capitol Hill.”
A panel of local artists review the student submissions and make recommendations based on technique, composition, and display.
Serving as judges this year were: Leslie Zemsky, a local artist, vice president of Larkin Development Group and past president of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Board of Directors; Nancy Parisi, a photographer and journalist contributing to the Buffalo News, Buffalo Spree Magazine and past president of CEPA Gallery; Jen Swan, executive director for Arts Services Initiative of Western New York; Camilla Hobs Lee a is a board member of “Buffalo’s Own” a not for profit group of artists and creatives in the City of Buffalo and a photographer with over 25 years of experience; and Evan Wright, the community and academic engagement manager at the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University, vice president of the Niagara Falls Historic Preservation Society, and trustee and membership chair of the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum.
