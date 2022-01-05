Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. High 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.