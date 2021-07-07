FILE - This March 19, 2018 file photo shows the Google app on an iPad in Baltimore. Dozens of states are taking aim at Google in an escalating legal offensive on Big Tech. This time it's a lawsuit targeting the Google's Play store, where consumers download most of the apps designed for the Android software that powers most of the world’s smartphones. The complaint filed late Wednesday, July 7, 2021 represents the fourth major antitrust filed against Google by government agencies across the U.S. since last October. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)