Fruit Loops donut
Tim Hortons introduced its newest Dream Donut & Timbits Donuts inspired by a Kellogg’s breakfast cereal favorite – the Froot Loops Dream Donut on Thursday.

There’s two ways to enjoy: 

Froot Loops Dream Donut: a sweet donut featuring a strawberry icing base topped with colorful Froot Loops cereal and white icing drizzle.

Froot Loops Timbits: a citrus cake donut hole with a glazed exterior, covered with colorful crushed Froot Loop pieces. 

The Froot Loops Dream Donut will be available at a recommended price of $1.99 and the Froot Loops Timbits at a recommended price of $0.33 at participating U.S. restaurants for a limited time.

