It was busy weekend last month at the Mami House Restaurant at Jefferson Apartments on Third Street, when Filipino comedian Ko Joy performed at the nearby Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino. Many Filipino members of the audience and those who were part of the show stopped in at the seven-month-old restaurant for some familiar Filipino dishes, according to Lerma Herher, co-owner of Mami House with her husband, John Herher.
Lerma said that while business has been good since the Phillipines-flavored restaurant opened at 250 Rainbow Blvd., but it was especially brisk after the performance. Tourists from Arizona, Victor Herrera and Esperanza Burruel, visited the restaurant just after arriving in Niagara Falls and said the lunch, which included fried shrimp and egg roll appetizers, was a great way to start their visit.
The Mami House is named for its specialty noodle soup of Phillippines origin, made from beef brisket, tripe, egg noodles, boiled egg and other toppings. Lerma holds a tray with several dishes including a combo plate of savoury chicken, chicken skewers, bone broth soup, egg rolls, and rice, along with a dish of Pancit Miki, a noodle stir fry with chicken, shrimp, garlic, onions, carrot, cabbage and scallions.
The Herhers run the restaurant with their four children. For more details visit www.themamihouse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.