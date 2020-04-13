Indoor event brings music, crafts and farm to table foods to local shoppers
(Editors Note: Please check the Lockport Community Market website for information regarding online shopping and pickup at the door: https://www.lockportcommunitymarket.com/ )
A unique indoor farmers market has been offering farm-to-table options, crafts, local musicians, and much more to Lockport area shoppers for several years.
The Lockport Community Market is an outgrowth of the summer market on Canal Street, which opened in 2010. As the years passed, the market continued to grow, showcasing an ever-increasing variety of food and other items to shoppers. Three years ago, the market began staying open year-round.
The winter market begins in October and runs through April on the first and third Saturday of the month. Located in The Harrison Building No. 3, the winter market can hold up to 30 vendors, and has included local farms, crafters, food producers, speciality food purveyors, and area wineries and distilleries. Both summer and winter markets are open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with live music on tap from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
There are also several organic farmers, according to Grace Platt, the market’s cheerful and energetic spokesperson.
“Our market has three fully organic farmers – McCollum Orchards and Gardens, Local Roots, and Maverick Farms Organics Z – and we are looking to add more,” Platt said. “We have Gormley Farms, Mc-B’s Farm, and Maverick Farms Organics providing local meats and eggs. Human Farms provides local produce and eggs as well."
Among the current food artisans selling at the winter market is Stone Hollow Farm and Bakery. Each week they offer American-style sandwich bread, pastries, and cakes, all made from scratch. They also create wonderful breakfast sandwiches and melts made on the spot with their homemade bread.
Stone Hollow Farm’s mother and daughter partnership began in 2013 when Margaret Darroch and Jenna Vanille opened the bakery. The family bought the 10-acre farm on Stone Road in Middleport in 1999. Rows upon rows of fruits and heirloom vegetables are grown in the lush fields using organic practices.
Also typically in attendance at the market is Parker’s Pit, a family-owned business which was opened in 2016 by the Bruning family which includes Mark, Candace and their son, 7-year-old Parker.
Parker’s Pit attracts shoppers wth meat-centric barbecue delights, including pulled pork sandwiches and nachos with pulled pork.
Human Farms and Greenhouse, which is located at 2853 Hess Road in Appleton, is owned by JoMarie Human. The family started selling produce in front of their house in 2014. They now have a store located on the property and attend markets regularly.
McCollum Orchards and Gardens is located on North Adams Street in Lockport. Its owners, Bree and Rich Woodbridge, sell over 150 kinds of vegetables, fruits, greens, herbs, and flowers, which are certified as being naturally grown. The Woodbridges are seventh generation farmers and are reviving their historic 100-acre agricultural property in Lockport, which has been in their family for 192 years.
Maverick Farms Organics, located on Slayton Settlement Road in Lockport, is owned by Karl and Tina Kowalski, who share their beef, pork, chicken and eggs from animals raised on organic pastures and fed a certified organic diet.
Maverick Farm was purchased by the Kowalski family in 1962. In 2000, Karl and Tina took over and transitioned to organic in 2010.
The Kowalskis also sell bread and cookies made with all-organic ingredients, along with pies, black garlic, and black garlic jams. Other items include fruit jams, maple syrup, cold processed honey, tart cherry juice, and grape juice concentrate. Beautiful and utilitarian homemade craft items add to the mix.
Spokesperson Platt said the praise to the “quality of the produce our farmers are able to provide” is just one of the many aspects of the positive feedback the market receives from patrons.
“Even in winter, McCollum Orchards and Gardens were able to provide fresh spinach and kale,” she said. “During the summer markets, our farms are able to provide almost any fruit or vegetables that are far superior than those found in supermarket. Also, we have our regular customers that we really take care of. Some of our vendors go out of their way to make sure their customers are taken care of. The level of love and compassion for our community can be seen with every vendor customer interaction.”
The Lockport Community Market also accepts SNAP and WIC, thus providing lower income families the opportunity to purchase high quality local produce, meats, and other food items.
During both the summer and winter markets, organizers hold special events to attract more people. Recently a wonderfully successful Soup-A-Palooza 2020 was held. Ten different soups from local restaurants in and around Lockport were sampled. Platt said that market-goers "were able to vote for their favorite, and I saw many people in groups discussing which ones they liked the most. It was a great event where people could connect over a sample of soup and have fun, and they were able to donate to a good cause.”
The next winter market session, which is the special Easter Market, is planned for April 4. It’s open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The seasons ends on April 18 with regular hours.
The Lockport Community Farmers Market is a program of Lockport Main Street, a non-profit organization looking to revitalize downtown Lockport. Lockport Main Street has other community events such as the Lockport Food Fest, Pints for Progress, and Jane’s walk.
The summer market runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays from June 13 to October 17, and houses up to 28 vendors.
For more information about the upcoming markets and all the events taking place, visit lockportcommunitymarket.com or follow them on Facebook. Those interested in becoming a vendor can also contact Lockport Main Street through the website.
