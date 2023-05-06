Rock Burger’s 716 Burger has been nominated for Best NY Burger, an annual contest the New York Beef Council puts on.
“It’s cool to get recognized from people other than in the area,” said Rock Burger founder Jason Lizardo. It now has the chance to win the title against three other burgers from across the state.
The 716 Burger is one of many stuffed burger options available at Rock Burger locations. It is stuffed upside down with wing dip and cheese and topped with mozzarella, Frank’s hot sauce, bleu cheese or ranch dressing, and pepperoni and mozzarella on the top bun.
The three other nominees are the Aftermath Burger, from Rochester’s Tap it Bar and Grill, the Bacon Grilled Cheeseburger from Syracuse’s Ale & Angus Pub, and the Benny Burger from Port Jervis’s Ben’s Fresh.
The final face-off is on Monday at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse. A panel of judges will taste and score each entry to determine the winner, who will be announced on the Beef Council’s social media channels.
The winners gets the recognition of having the state’s best burger, which is something Lizardo can help market his business.
Aside from this recognition, Lizardo will also appear on an episode of the Food Network’s, “Guy’s Grocery Games,” which will air on May 24.
The Beef Council launched this contest on April 1 as it accepted nominations from consumers and encouraged restaurants to advocate for votes. Its website Facebook page hosted voting on the Top 10 burgers, narrowing the nominees down to four.
Lizardo feels the 716 Burger was chosen out of the many offered because it represents the Western New York area the best. It has been on Rock Burger’s menu since 2017.
“It’s a unique burger unlike anyone else’s,” Lizardo said.
