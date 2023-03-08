The Niagara Region is populated with tens of thousands of residents of Italian descent, including those with Sicilian lineage. A new, profusely illustrated book, celebrates Sicily and other Italian islands and the food that’s prepared in their cities and villages.
Katie Parla, an American from New Jersey, who moved to Rome, Italy to immerse herself in the dynamic world of all things Italian, especially cooking, is making a stop in Buffalo to publicize her cookbook, “Food Of The Italian Islands: Recipes from the Sunbaked Beaches, Coastal Villages, and Rolling Hillsides of Sicily, Sardinia, and Beyond.”
In her book, Parla writes of going to Sicily and celebrating her great-grandfather Niccolo Cipollina’s roots on the island and thinking about his immigrant journey to New York City in 1906. Upon her own first visit to Sicily as a college senior in 2001, Parla writes, “Here I was, far from home, feeling sentimental for a place that was not my own, filled with a sense of connection that bridged the gap through time.”
This Friday evening, Parla will talk about her experiences in Italy and its islands at a special dinner event at DiTondo restaurant, which is located at 370 Seneca St. in downtown Buffalo. A four-course meal will be served while Parla table hops to chat with her fans and sign copies of her book, which is included in the $95 price for this unique opportunity to share and listen to travel adventures and enjoy some delicious Italian food.
Reservations are required and can be made through the restaurant at ditondo1904.com or on resy.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.