As we have moved into another year, so much around us remains the same. Among the constants is our body’s need for certain nutrients. Our body needs a variety of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients to provide it with the energy it needs to be its best — and to keep all our systems, like our immune system, digestive system and cardiovascular system, running smoothly.
Protein is one of those needed nutrients. Protein provides our body with the building blocks it needs to build and maintain muscle. Protein also helps repair and maintain cells and tissues throughout the body. Protein provides structure to muscle and bone and helps fight inflammation and infection.
Protein can come from many foods though most often people think of protein coming from meat or eggs. Protein-rich foods like meats can be expensive. Did you know that protein is also available through many plant foods, and it can be less expensive? Lentils, nuts, seeds, black beans, chickpeas, kidney beans and other starchy beans are great sources of affordable protein. These proteins also tend to be shelf stable, meaning they don’t need to be refrigerated or frozen. They also last a long time!
Not only do foods like nuts, beans and seeds contain protein, they also contain fiber. When protein is consumed with fiber it helps your body feel fuller for a longer time. Fiber can also help maintain a healthy digestive and cardiovascular system. Protein from plants really gives you more nutrients with each forkful.
If you are new to enjoying protein-rich plants, try this tasty recipe to get your started. Lentil minestrone is a great, warm, hearty soup to keep you feeling full on a chilly winter day.
Lentil minestrone
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive or vegetable oil
1 yellow onion (peeled and chopped)
2 cloves garlic (peeled and minced)
3 carrots (scrubbed and diced into 1/4-inch pieces)
1 celery stalk (diced into 1/4-inch pieces)
1 sweet potato (scrubbed and diced into 1/4-inch pieces)
1 zucchini (diced into 1/4-inch pieces or 1 cup of frozen zucchini)
2 cups canned low-sodium, diced tomatoes (including liquid or fresh tomatoes)
1/2 cup lentils (brown or red)
8 cups water
1 cube low-sodium chicken bouillon
4 cup kale or spinach (washed and chopped into 1/4- to 1/2-inch pieces)
Directions
Put a soup pot on the stove over medium-high heat. When the pot is hot, add the oil.
Add onion and garlic and cook about 7 minutes until golden.
Add carrots, celery, sweet potato and zucchini and cook about 10 minutes until slightly tender.
Add tomatoes, lentils, water and chicken bouillon cube and bring to a boil over high heat. Turn the heat down to low, cover and cook 40 minutes.
Add the kale and cook an additional 20 minutes. Serve right away or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Nutrition facts
This recipe serves six hearty bowls of soup. One serving provides your body with 167 calories, 3g fat, 82mg sodium, 29g carbohydrate, 8g fiber, 3g total sugar (0 added sugar) and 8g protein.
