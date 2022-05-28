Farmers Market season has officially begun with many local markets already having their first market day of the season. Our local markets are great places to grab fresh local fruits and veggies. Our region’s early produce includes asparagus, rhubarb, spinach and other greenhouse-grown goods.
Often, buying in season at your local market can be more affordable than purchasing from a big store or out of season. Buying in-season produce in bulk, if you have the storage space and can use all the food, is a great way to stretch your food dollar throughout the year.
Let’s take berries, for example: You can wash and dry your berries, lay them flat on a cookie sheet or baking pan and pop them in the freezer for a few hours. Freezing on a single layer sheet pan helps the berries not freeze in one big clump. When they are frosty and frozen pour them into a zip top bag or another container. Then, throughout the year you can enjoy seasonal tastes whenever you like.
There are also many farmers market incentive programs to help you stretch your food dollar even further. If you use SNAP/EBT dollars, you can also use Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB), which let you “double” your buying power up to $10 each market day. For example, when you visit a market, stop by the market manager's table, and let them know you will be using SNAP and want to “double up.” If you’re going to be using $10 of your SNAP dollars, you can get another $10 of fruits and vegetables for free.
The Lockport Community Farmers Market and Cornell Cooperative Extension's Veggie Van are markets where you can double up. Other great market programs appear later in the summer, such as WIC farmers market checks, Senior Farmer Market Nutrition Program, and more. Keep your eyes peeled and check in with your market manager to see what ways to save are available to you.
• • •
When you’re cruising around your market, look for your local SNAP-Ed nutritionist. You can find us at the Lockport market on the first Saturday of the month, sharing information and doing tasty food demonstrations. SNAP-Ed nutritionists also work closely with the Veggie Van at most locations.
Here is one of our favorite recipes to make when the region's produce gets growing. You can find this recipe at nutrition.gov/recipes/asparagus-mushroom-melt. Two muffin halves provide 230 calories, 7g fat, 480mg sodium, 31g carbohydrate, 3g fiber and 11g protein.
This recipe comes together quickly in 30 minutes or less, and it makes a great breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Asparagus Mushroom Melt
Ingredients
4 English muffins
1 cup onion, finely minced
1 cup mushrooms, chopped
1 teaspoon oil
1 pound asparagus, trimmed and sliced crosswise into 1/2-inch rounds
1 teaspoon ground thyme (or oregano or basil)
1 teaspoon vinegar
1 dash salt
1 dash pepper
3/4 cup mozzarella cheese (3 ounces), shredded)
Directions
Toast muffin halves and place on a baking sheet in a single layer.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté onions and mushrooms in oil, stirring often, until just beginning to brown.
Add asparagus, seasoning and vinegar. Sauté, stirring often, until asparagus is barely tender. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
Divide the vegetable mixture equally onto the muffin halves. Top each muffin with shredded cheese.
Broil muffins until the cheese melts. Watch carefully to avoid burning.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
• • •
If you’re ready to explore more tasty, budget friendly recipes to make with your market finds, visit https://www.youtube.com/snap-edny.
For more tips and tricks, and to find free virtual or in-person classes, go to www.SNAPEDNY.org.
For information about USDA's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides assistance to people with low income, call 1-800-352-8401.
Justine Hays is the senior SNAP-Ed nutritionist at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County. Contact her at jah625@cornell.edu.
