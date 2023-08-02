A new beer release highlights different parts of Niagara Falls.
Niagara Falls record store Daredevil Records has collaborated with Rusty Nickel Brewery of West Seneca on the new ale. The two will commemorate its launch with a beer crawl going along the Niagara River.
The beer, Niagara Falls Neighborhood American Ale, was created by assistant brewery manager April Wheaton, a Niagara Falls resident. She reached out to store owner Jessica Berry to collaborate on their own beer event since Buffalo has a lot of beer events.
“We want people to have something to do in Niagara Falls,” Berry said. “With everything being cool in Buffalo, our neighborhood is quite nice and we want to bring people down.”
The two were originally going to do a Mexican-style beer before deciding on an American Ale style, with 4.5% ABV, so it could be more easily drinkable.
The artwork on on the 16 oz. cans features buildings on Niagara Street, Third Street, Pine Avenue, and in Lewiston, along with references to the art of Polly King. It was created by Niagara County Community College illustration student Sheila Forbes.
The beer crawl will take place from 5 p.m. to midnight on Thursday. Ten different venues on Third Street and Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls, Lewiston, and Youngstown will take part, along with the West Seneca brewery’s main location.
The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area will be sponsoring this event, with Berry giving out facts about the different areas as the crawl goes along. Discover Niagara will provide shuttles for attendees to go to the different areas.
The crawl is free for anyone to participate in. Free 16 oz. collectors cups will be available at all participating venues:
• Daredevil Records, 324 Niagara St.
• The GoldBar, 435 3rd St.
• The Archives Pub, 439 3rd St.
• Power City Eatery, 444 3rd St.
• The Craft Kitchen and Bar, 223 Ferry Ave.
• Wine on Third, 501 3rd St.
• Judas Tree, 1507 Pine Ave.
• Battle Flag Tavern, 444 Center St., Lewiston
• Brewed and Bottled, 444 Center St., Lewiston
• Ontario House, 358 Main St., Youngstown
Johnnie Ryan Soda will be available as a non-alcoholic options.
This beer will be available at all listed venues afterward and at Rusty Nickel Brewing Company, located at 4350 Seneca St. in West Seneca.
