LEWISTON — Renovations are currently taking place at Gather restaurant along Center Street that will see the space and menu overhauled.
Owner Michael Hibbard, who also owns the Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen across the street from Gather, said it first opened in March 2020 two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic first hit Western New York. He also leased the building it operated out of, purchasing it over the summer after its owner wanted to sell.
“We got lucky with it,” Hibbard said. “The owner was good to us during the pandemic. He was happy that we were able to purchase the space and he understood what our vision is to the Lewiston area.”
Renovation work has been going on for the past two months, with plans to finish and reopen by mid-December, depending on if the materials used come in time. On the outside, two of the windows are being changed out to create an indoor/outdoor space, a new color of paint will be applied, wood siding will be replaced from three feet up to be brick, and new lighting fixtures are being added.
The building’s inside has been gutted in order for new flooring and a more vibrant, brighter feel. Hibbard said the previous owner had the space like a steakhouse, feeling more upscale and dark. Now, interior plans call for taking down a wall that separated the dining room from the bar area, new light fixtures, furniture, and paint, and a new seating arrangement meant to be lounge-style.
Gather specializes in American-style food with an extensive list of wine and bourbon options. After the restaurant reopens and gets up and running, the menu will change toward smaller plates and appetizers, having the feel of a bar with small plates.
While Hibbard would like Gather to get back to a full-service menu, and is dealing with staffing issues, he feels confident enough it can open back up with a minimal menu.
“It’s more of a small-place concept which is needed in the village,” Hibbard said. “The restaurant across the street is more the full-scale, sit-down, family restaurant.”
