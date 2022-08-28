Visitors and guests at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino have a new world-class dining destination where they can fill up on a dizzying selection of what the resort has to offer.
The new Full Plate Eatery opened to the public on Aug. 19. Located adjacent to the main gaming floor, in the fully remodeled and redesigned space formerly occupied by the Thunder Falls Buffet, Full Plate is an endless options eatery where guests will be able to enjoy every day classics and specialty dishes to satisfy every appetite. Selections will include Mediterranean, Asian Wok, a grill station, wood burning pizza oven, salads, and desserts and sundae, as well as carved Prime Rib every Friday and Saturday night.
“Guests who visit Full Plate won’t leave hungry, but they will be hungry for their next visit,” said Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO Kevin Nephew. “With classic favorites and exciting new dishes, Full Plate will be the perfect addition to our already outstanding selection of casual, fine dining and on-the-go dining options.”
The guest price is $32.99 on Sunday, Monday and Thursday, and $38.99 on Friday and Saturday. Children age 6-10 can eat for half price, and those age 5 and younger are free.
In addition to Full Plate, Seneca Gaming Corporation announced that The Spa at Seneca, located on the third floor of the resort’s 26-story hotel tower, has resume operations. The Spa at Seneca will initially offer a limited menu of services, including massage, facials and body treatments.
Appointments are also available by calling (716) 278-3696.
“The Spa is a highly sought-after retreat within our resort, and the perfect place to unwind, refresh and rejuvenate,” Nephew said. “We’re thrilled to bring these wellness services back to our guests and visitors.”
More information on Full Plate and The Spa at Seneca, along with Seneca Niagara’s restaurants, hotel offerings, ongoing promotions and upcoming events is available at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com.
With the opening of Full Plate and the resumption of operation at The Spa at Seneca, Seneca Gaming Corporation is inviting anyone interested in joining the team at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to review its list of current job openings. In addition to competitive pay in an exciting environment, employees enjoy generous benefits, including medical plan discounts, 401(k) contributions, paid time off and holidays, on-site health offices, a paid lunch hour, company discounts, and more.
For more information on available positions at all Seneca Gaming Corporation properties, visit thebest8hours.com.
