Jay Lizardo was not quite content with the success of his Rock Burger restaurants, where hamburgers are stuffed with some of the most unique fillings foodies can imagine, including cheese cake or corn chips or macaroni and cheese, and even peanut butter cups.
Of course, Rock Burger also offers burgers with more conventional stuffing like bacon, cheese, eggs and tater tots. But the whimsical variety of stuffings offered are likely part of the reason his business has expanded from his first restaurant, opened in 2016 inside Players Sports Bar on Niagara Street, to three other locations in Tonawanda, Cheektowaga and Rochester, with another planned soon in Erie County.
There were, apparently, more dishes to conquer for Lizardo and his two partners, Ed Slowinski and Paul Kudela. The three turned their attention to another food beloved by many — pasta.
Five weeks ago, they opened Bowl-ify, offering macaroni and cheese bowls with a similarly wide range of cheese options and toppings.
Bowl-ify shares a half-wall with the Rock Burger location at 8529 Niagara Falls Blvd., where the original Rock Burger was moved two years ago.
“It’s a fast casual mac and cheese place where you can come in and get your food in a couple of minutes,” Lizardo explained of the new restaurant.
The concept came about when he sat down with Slowinski and Kudela to figure out what to do with the vacant space adjacent to their Niagara Falls store.
Kudela, a Niagara Falls Police lieutenant, recalls it like this: “Jay, Ed and I sat around a table at Rock Burger last winter and discussed opening up another concept restaurant. We saw a lack of competition in the quick-service mac and cheese niche and we got to work on it. The fruit of our labor is Bowl-ify.“
Manager Russell Millis was a fan of Rock Burgers long before he came to work for Bowl-ify from another high-end burger franchise.
”I just love their burgers. They’re great,” he said of Rock Burger, adding, "and you can’t just get stuffed burgers anywhere."
"It’s a very simple concept but it works,” he said.
Here’s how it works: The customer picks a signature bowl or creates their own mix of toppings, and the pre-cooked noodles are put in boiling water for a few seconds. The customer chooses from a white sauce and assorted cheeses, and then picks proteins including chicken thighs, short ribs, vegetarian meatballs or lobster. The bowls are placed in a hot oven for about 90 seconds, then topped with selected garnishes before being covered, bagged, and handed over to the customer.
Customers seem to be responding positively to the idea of mac and cheese bowls, and are sometimes, like Millis, already fans of the stuffed burgers.
Skyler Benden of Grand Island, became a fan of Rock Burger after it was recommended to her when she was getting her nails done nearby.
That day, she ordered a Spicy Buffalo Burger, which was stuffed with Buffalo Mac and Cheese and topped with chicken wing dip.
“The burger was basically the best burger I’ve had in my life,” she said. “I tipped the cook who made the burger $5.”
On a recent Wednesday, she returned with two friends, Esther Hernandez and Laura Velez, also of Grand Island.
The trio enjoyed a lunch that included a burger stuffed with a crab rangoon, along with several made to order bowls with a variety of cheeses and toppings and plenty of jalapenos.
The ladies gave all the food a thumbs up.
Hernandez said her pasta was cooked “perfect.”
Then she took a photo of the food with her phone. When asked if she planned to post it on social media, Hernandez smiled. “Yes,” she said. “I am.”
It’s a gesture which, most foodies will agree, is a pretty good endorsement of any meal.
For more information about Bowl-ify or to order online, visit facebook.com/bowlify. To see a video of the restaurant visit www.niagara-gazette.com.
Michele DeLuca is a freelance reporter for the Niagara Gazette.
