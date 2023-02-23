Ten-year anniversary celebrations for Taste NY, New York’s official ‘eat local, drink local’ program are underway with a special open house at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva.
The event showcased the diversity and uniqueness of New York State’s farmers and food and beverage producers, as well as regional tourism destinations. The Geneva celebration is the first in a series of events planned across the state in recognition of the 2023 10-year milestone and the program’s success, which has brought over $100 million in economic impact to New York state producers.
“Over the last decade, Taste NY has become a recognizable brand known for quality, creativity, and passion,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “Taste NY is a cornerstone of our mission to promote New York’s farmers and producers, showcasing the best food, beverage, and gift products from businesses in every corner of our great state.”
Taste NY has grown significantly since its launch and products can now be found at nearly 70 locations across New York state, including the Grand Island and 10 other regional Welcome Centers, airports, state parks, the Javits Center, and more.
Over the last decade Taste NY has also partnered with major sports venues, such as MVP Arena and the Blue Cross Arena, and formed partnerships with high-profile event organizers to bring Taste NY products to major sporting events such as the PGA Tour, the 2023 FISU World University Games, and the Saratoga Race Course.
Added State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball, “For 10 years, Taste NY has been promoting all the best products New York has to offer — from cheese and ice cream to jams and jellies, maple syrup, craft beverages, candies, and even gift items like candles and soap. The program has had such a huge impact on our producers, helping to spotlight their hard work and introduce new consumers to their offerings.”
As part of the celebration, ShopTasteNY.com will be honoring the statewide #TasteTurns10 celebration by offering free statewide shipping all year and highlighting each region’s products with special markdowns during the month of their 10th anniversary event.
Information about additional events will be posted on Taste.NY.gov when it becomes available.
