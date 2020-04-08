Local authorities say domestic violence cases have significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic when the number of cases are compared from this year to the same time period last year.
Following an evaluation of the cases, Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek and Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti found there have been roughly 100 more cases countywide between January and April of this year compared to the same time period last year.
They said the numbers showed a total of 674 domestic violence incidents from Jan. 1 through April 6, 2019 compared to 773 incidents over the same time period this year.
Wojtaszek noted that the rise in incidents comes as residents across Niagara County and New York state have been directed to stay in their houses as much as possible in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
“In many households we may have a confluence of events that can include family isolation and social distancing, anxiety over COVID-19, perhaps job loss and other economic stress, home schooling children and so on,” said Wojtaszek. “This can be a very troubling mix that leads to domestic violence.”
Wojtaszek said violence in the home is not just physical. Domestic violence includes verbal, emotional, financial, physical, and sexual abuse. Violence in the home can also involve animal abuse.
Wojtaszek said there are many individual agencies to assist families in Niagara County and specifically mentioned the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier’s 24/7 Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline is available 24-hours a day, and provides phone counseling, support, and referrals to emergency shelter or housing. The YWCA Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Hotline is at (716) 433-6716.
“For any individual or family who may be struggling or experiencing violence in the home, I want you to know that you are not alone,” said Wojtaszek. “In addition to law enforcement, it is important for each resident of Niagara County to know that there are many support agencies that continue to be available to you. Shelters and housing also remain available during this health crisis.”
Wojtaszek also pointed to Pinnacle Community Services for Western New York as another resource with a 24-7 Domestic Violence Hotline & Passage House Shelter. They can be reached at (716) 299-0909
“And always remember, in the event of an emergency, call 911,” said Wojtaszek. “If you know a friend or family member who may be in a domestic violence situation, encourage them to seek assistance. We are here for them."
