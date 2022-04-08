Monday morning at 10 a.m. the CWM hazardous waste landfill application will reach a new middle with a hearing over economic issues.
The landfill, at Model City on the border between the towns of Lewiston and Porter, has been closed for 7 years but has had a pending application to expand since 2003.
The State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) most recent Annual Hazardous Waste Site Plan Review, released in 2020, reaffirmed there is enough capacity to last at least until 2044. The underlying data came from a study completed in 1995, reaffirmed in 2010 and reviewed annually.
The hearing, before the Administrative Law Judge Michael S. Caruso will focus on the economic impact of the project.
The WebEx link for people wishing to watch that proceeding is https://www.dec.ny.gov/enb/20220330_hearings.html Click on the blue link where it says CWM and keep going. A WebEx download may be required. Attendees will be required to enter a user name, which will be visible to panelists but not attendees but can enter any name they like, for instance Mickey Mouse or Vito Corleone.
Economic issues in the hearing include the impact of the facility on:
Property values and municipal and school taxes.
Economic development projects in Porter and Lewiston
Whether potential impacts associated with the proposal can be isolated from potential effects associated with other facilities.
One element dismissed by the ALJ as immaterial is the economic impact a gigantic hazardous waste dump might have on tourism in a county containing Niagara Falls, which attracts 9 million annual visitors.
The discussion will not include the impact of radioactive soil on the site left over from the Lake Ontario Ordnance Works (LOOW).
Remediation of LOOW was announced this week by the Army Corps of Engineers. Even without an expanded landfill, cancer rates in the vicinity of the LOOW and CWM facility are significantly higher than expected according to a study by the State Department of Health.
The LOOW site is 7,500 acres with 710 on the CWM property.
Jeff Kuhn of Harris Beach will be arguing on behalf of CWM. Amy Witryol, a retired banker who has made opposing the application her passion will be arguing against the application as well as attorney Gary Abraham.
