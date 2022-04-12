Culinary competition comes to Falls

The Niagara Falls Culinary Institute (NFCI) will host the American Culinary Federation (ACF) Monte Dolce Spring Classic Competition from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday April 23 and 24.
While most competitors are from NFCI, there are also participants from California, the Patterson Club in Connecticut, the Duquesne Club in Pittsburgh, and one competitor from Guatemala.
The event was been postponed for 2 years due to COVID. “The professionalism and talent that surrounds this event is so very inspiring,” Chef Scott Steiner, coordinator of culinary arts at NFCI said.
Saturday features cold platter displays, specialty cakes, pastry tables and bread displays, and live ice carving on Old Falls Street in front of NFCI.
Sunday will consist of live contemporary cooking for student and professional chefs and pastry chefs. Competitors will have a 1-hour time slot with a 10 minute window for plating to create and exhibit their best live-action skills as they are being closely watched by ACF-certified judges.
