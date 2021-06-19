Lewiston police are investigating a fatal crash Friday night on Lewiston Road.
Police said a pickup was traveling north on Lewiston Road about 9:30 p.m. Friday when it left the road and struck a tree. A passenger in the truck, Matthew Maines, 32, of Youngstown, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Patrick Pardee, 28, of Youngstown, was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the report said.
The crash is under investigation by Lewiston Police Accident Investigation Unit along with assistance of the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit.
