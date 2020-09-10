Two Buffalo woman were sentenced to state prison Thursday after pleading guilty to throwing Molotov cocktails into a city of Buffalo home on Jan. 1.
Latoya M. Austin, 41, received six years in state prison and two-and-a-half years of post-release supervision and Ayesha Patterson, 29, was sentenced to five years in state prison and two-and-a-half years of post-release supervision while appearing before Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns on Tuesday.
Austin pleaded guilty to one count of Arson in the Second Degree, a Class “B” felony, on July 28. Patterson pleaded guilty to the same charge on Feb. 19.
The two women admitted to throwing multiple bottles that contained gasoline with an ignited wick into the lower level of a multi-family home on Breckenridge Street in the City of Buffalo about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. The incident occurred after the defendants were involved in a domestic dispute with one of the residents of the home.
Their actions caused a fire in the house, which displaced six residents. Three children were taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for evaluation as well as one police officer who went to ECMC to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department and the Buffalo Fire Department for their work in the investigation.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Nathanael C. Kapperman and James M. Marra of the DA’s Felony Trials Bureau.
