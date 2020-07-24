Falls police are looking for a man who chased down a motorist and fired a shot into the rear tire of their car following a road rage incident on Falls Street.
A 39-year-old woman told officers she was driving on Falls Street about 6:15 p.m. Thursday and noticed a man on an ATV following closely behind her. The woman said she driving slowly due to pot holes and the ATV drove past her but then began driving circles around her. The woman said she “flipped him off” and the man then spit on her side window.
In the area of Falls and 19th Street, she said the man pulled up alongside her and tried to grab her passenger mirror at which point he flipped off his ATV, damaging the vehicle. The woman said she remained in the area to make sure he was OK and the man got up off the ground, ran over to her car and pounded on the driver’s side front window. He then picked up a few of the broken pieces of his ATV and drove to a brick residence on the 1700 block of Niagara Street.
The woman said the man then got into a green SUV and began following her. At the corner of Niagara Street and Portage Road she made a left turn and the green SUV made a left turn but the woman said she heard a loud pop and pulled over, calling police.
While speaking with an officer the woman noticed the air pressure in a rear tire was getting lower. The officer found a puncture in the tire and another officer later located a 9mm shell casing at Portage and Niagara.
The suspect was described as a Black man in his 50s with a larger build wearing blue camouflage shorts.
A witness to the shooting said told police they saw the man fire the gun and then hand it to a Black woman in a floral shirt who took the gun into a nearby house.
Detectives responded to the scene but couldn’t initially locate the suspect or ATV.
