A 27-year-old Eighth Street woman told Falls police she was attacked by several woman inside and outside the Red Room on Highland Avenue early Saturday morning.
The woman said she was inside the local speakeasy about 4 a.m. Saturday when a group of women involved in an ongoing feud with the woman’s cousin approached her and began to hit her. The fight was broken up and all the women were kicked out of the house.
While outside the house, on the 3000 block of Highland, the reporting woman said the group of women approached her again and they began to fight. The woman said she found a knife on the ground and used it to slash at the women and may have cut the arm of one of them.
The woman said she dropped her two cell phones during the altercation and one of the suspects picked them up and fled the area with them.
Officers told her if she wanted press charges she needed to provide the full names of the suspects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.