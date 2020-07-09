A Lockport woman told police that she was assaulted and robbed by two men while driving her vehicle along Pine Avenue between 15th and 17th streets at around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The woman told police that while she pulled over to the side of the road to use her phone, a man approached the driver's side door and immediately began punching her in the face and the head. The victim said while the first man was punching her, a second man opened her front passenger-side door, grabbed her wallet from inside the vehicle and removed $300 from it.
Reports indicated that the woman tried to prevent the second man from stealing her money, at which point she said he also began punching her in the face and the head. The woman told police that she tried to slam the driver's side door shut and "stepped on the gas," allowing her to drive away from the suspects.
The woman drove to Eastern Niagara Hospital because she lives in Lockport, she said. The victim reported bruising and swelling on her face and said she was extremely sore following the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.