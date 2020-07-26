• Cops sig
--
Niagara Gazette

A woman angry over not receiving a free glass of water at a Pine Avenue fast food business destroyed a cookie display Saturday afternoon.

A manager of the business said the incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The woman became belligerent with staff after she was refused free water and pushed a $300 glass cookie display off the counter, shattering it.

The manager said the woman then grabbed at a computer monitor on the counter but he stopped her from throwing that on the floor as well.

He said the heavyset woman then got onto a fully dressed motorcycle and fled the scene.

Surveillance images of the woman were provided to police.

Tags

Recommended for you