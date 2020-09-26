Falls police are reaching out to the public for information on Friday afternoon’s fatal shooting in the Pine Avenue area.
Little additional information was released by the city on Saturday afternoon.
The 45-year-old man was found suffering gunshot wounds at 22nd Street and Pine Avenue about 5 p.m. Friday. He had been shot in the back, according to reports from the scene.
The man was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died, according to city police.
Officers found the man’s car, a bullet hole in a house and a shell casing on the 600 block of 20th Street.
An investigation continues. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 286-4553.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.