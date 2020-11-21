A Williamsville woman has been identified as the driver killed in Friday afternoon’s crash on Campbell Boulevard in Pendleton.
Melissa E. Maras, 43, of Williamsville was pronounced dead at the scene.
About 4:40 p.m. Friday, dispatchers reported receiving calls on a car crash in front of the Wendelville Fire Co. hall at 7340 Campbell Blvd.
Arriving deputies found two heavily damaged vehicles. An investigation determined a southbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Maras.
The driver in the southbound vehicle was was flown to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight for non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.