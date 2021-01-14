WHEATFIELD — A Wheatfield woman has been charged with Leandra's Law driving while intoxicated violation after an early morning traffic stop Wednesday.
Niagara County Sheriff's deputies said Amanda Kramer, 26, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol, endangering the welfare of a child and a number of other vehicle and traffic law charges.
Deputies said that at around 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers at the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call from a clerk at 7-Eleven in North Tonawanda. They said the clerk was concerned about a possibly intoxicated woman who had just left the store.
The clerk gave dispatchers the license plate number of the woman's car.
Moments later, a Sheriff’s Office lieutenant located the vehicle and stopped it. The lieutenant identified Kramer as the driver of the vehicle and said she appeared intoxicated. Deputies said Kramer also had a child under the age of 15 years old in the vehicle with her.
After field sobriety testing, Kramer was taken to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office for further evaluation. The child was turned over to a guardian.
A certified Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) was called-in and Kramer was determined to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
