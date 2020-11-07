Niagara County fire investigators continue to look into the cause of a fire at the Days Inn at 2821 Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.
The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. Saturday and arriving emergency personnel encountered several rooms fully engulfed in flames. Sheriff’s deputies went room-to-room evacuating those still inside the hotel.
Fire crews from St. Johnsburg, Adams, Shawnee, Bergholz, Frontier, Sanborn Volunteer Fire Departments and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station responded and extinguished the fire.
The room where the fire began was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Two minor injuries were reported and treated at the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit.
