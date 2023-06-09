The victim of a Wednesday slaying in the town of Lockport has been identified as 68-year-old Dianne M. Fermoile-McAvoy of Lockport, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office fielded a request to check on the welfare of a woman at a Windermere Road residence. The request was from a visiting nurse who was unable to make contact with a patient at the residence.
Upon entry to the residence, a deputy found Fermoile-McAvoy on the floor, dead, with multiple head and facial injuries.
She did not reside there, according to the sheriff’s office, her 98-year-old mother and her brother do. And her brother has been accused of killing her.
David B. Fermoile, 64, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder and remanded to Niagara County Correctional Facility with no bail. His and Fermoile-McAvoy’s mother was found “unharmed” by the deputy who gained entry to the residence.
Friends of Fermoile-McAvoy are shocked by the news of her death.
One of her neighbors on Continental Drive, John Kowalski, said Fermoile-McAvoy was a friendly and active person often seen walking in her neighborhood.
“She would constantly be walking, riding bicycle or walking with her daughter,” Kowalski said. “They would always wave and stop to talk.”
Jim McGrath, a longtime friend and former colleague of Fermoile-McAvoy’s husband, said she was one of the most positive people he knew.
“She was probably the most friendly person you’d ever meet. She always had a smile,” McGrath said.
