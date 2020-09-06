Falls police were called to C Street about 3:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a stolen car.
A woman at the home told officers that she let her boyfriend use her 2003 Buick Rendezvous and about 12:15 a.m. Saturday he texted her to report that the SUV had been stolen a convenience store parking lot on Pierce Avenue.
Officers then spoke to the boyfriend, who was back at the C Street home, and he told them he had gone to a friend’s house after leaving the convenience store and left the SUV running outside. A few minutes later, the vehicle was gone.
Officers said the boyfriend tried to give them directions on where he was when the vehicle was stolen but they didn’t make sense. He then said he needed to use the bathroom and went back in the home.
After a few minutes officers asked the girlfriend to go get him but when she returned she said her boyfriend was no longer in the house.
It was later determined the vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run accident earlier in the night. Details on the accident weren’t provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.