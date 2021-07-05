Niagara Falls police were called to a hotel on the 300 block of Third Street on Saturday morning for a report of a stolen vehicle.
The victim, part of a fireworks company crew working on the casino fireworks Friday night, said he had parked a rental 2020 Nissan Armada at the hotel shortly after midnight Saturday and when they went out to the vehicle at 7 a.m. Saturday, it was gone.
Inside the vehicle was a $2,500 Yamaha 2200 generator, two $150 leaf blowers, two $200 coolers and a $25 gas can.
Police said there were no cameras in the area where the vehicle had been left.
