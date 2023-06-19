Shooting scene

First responders on the scene of a shooting at 18th and Cleveland Avenue late Monday morning.

 Photo by RobShots

A shooting victim was rushed to a local hospital following a shooting incident on the 2600 block of 18th Street late Monday morning.

Niagara Falls police responded to the scene about 11:15 a.m for a report of shots fired and located an unresponsive male who had been shot, lying in the driveway. Niagara Falls Fire and AMR responded to the scene. The male was ultimately transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

18th Street is currently closed between Cleveland Avenue and Ontario Avenue as Falls' detectives continue to process the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the non-emergency information line at 716-286-4711.

