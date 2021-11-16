ROCHESTER — A 14-year-old boy abducted on a Rochester street has been found and was back home with his family Tuesday, police said.
An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for James S. Fernandez Reyes after he was taken on Myrtle Street at about 4:30 p.m., possibly by several masked men, according to law enforcement officials.
The alert was canceled Tuesday morning. Rochester police said the boy was safe with family.
Police said they would release no further information as the investigation continued.
