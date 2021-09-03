Lockport Police recovered the body of an unnamed man off East Avenue on Monday.
The department announced the finding via written release and withheld the man’s name at the request of his family.
Police were notified of an unattended death about 11:30 a.m. Monday. The body was found in the parking lot at 76 East Ave., the old Family Video store.
The body was removed from the scene by a Niagara County Coroner and taken for autopsy by the Erie County Medical Examiners Officer.
Investigation into the man’s death by the LPD Detective Division is ongoing.
