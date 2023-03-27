Two Lockport Police officers were injured during a late Sunday encounter with a familiar face in Outwater Park.
According to Police Chief Steve Abbott, the patrol officers observed a "suspicious" vehicle at Fallen Heroes Way about 11:45 pm. Sunday and approached. A passenger in the vehicle, Deondre Reed, 25, reportedly gave false information about his identity when asked, was recognized by one of the officers, and allegedly punched that officer in the face after exiting the vehicle.
Reed then fled the scene on foot, running down an embankment, and was followed by the other officer, who slid on the embankment and struck his head on a rock, Abbott said.
Reed was found naked in Glenwood Cemetery about 12:30 a.m., Abbott said. He was located by a drone provided by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Reed was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital and then transferred to Erie County Medical Center. He was charged with assault, resisting arrest, false impersonation and obstructing justice.
Both officers were treated and released from ENH. They're on the mend, Abbott said, declining to release their names.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.