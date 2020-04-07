Two people were taken into custody Monday following a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Buffalo Avenue in the Falls.
The incident began about 11:05 a.m. Monday in the area of 5355 Walmore Road where police received a report of a woman giving a rifle to a man in a car after pulling it from nearby bushes. The woman then got in the car and it headed south on Saunders Settlement Road.
A sheriff’s deputy spotted the car at Walmore Road and Route 31 and a pursuit began. The pursuit was later joined by a Border Patrol helicopter who reported that the car had turned from 77th Street onto Buffalo Avenue where it struck a street sign and then a utility pole head on in the 3100 block of Buffalo Avenue.
The driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle were taken into police custody and evaluated by medical personnel for minor injuries at the scene.
The driver, Maria Hansgate, 22, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, along with numerous traffic violations.
The passenger, Tommy Kraft, 28, was turned over to the City of Niagara Falls police for domestic violence-related charges. Future charges with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.