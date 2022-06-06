Falls Police have placed two officers on paid administrative leave as detectives continue their investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place late Friday afternoon in a parking lot drive-thru near the intersection of 80th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard.
A city spokeswoman said that the names of the officers placed on leave and two other officers involved in the incident were not being released "due to the investigation."
Police have also not released the name of the individual who was shot, beyond identifying him as a 29-year-old Falls resident. As of early Monday evening, he was listed in critical condition at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
In addition to Falls Police Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives, the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office has also launched an active investigation into the incident. The DA's office has not yet commented on the shooting.
Falls Police patrol officers had been dispatched, just after 5 p.m. Friday, to a domestic incident in the area of 84th Street and Frontier Avenue. A victim reported that her abuser, who is currently serving a probation sentence for his conviction on a domestic violence-related charge, and is the subject of an order of protection, was in the vicinity of her home.
Neighbors of the victim reportedly chased the suspect from the area of the victim's apartment and then flagged down patrol officers in the vicinity of 81st Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Those officers then encountered the suspect in the drive-thru of a nearby pharmacy.
As the officers made contact with the suspect, they said he refused to "comply with commands" and attempted to "get away from officers." A scuffle ensued and police said they "used a taser, with no effect on the suspect."
As the suspect continued to wrestle with officers, police said he "pulled a knife from his pocket, charged at officers, and stabbed an officer in his back." The officer who was stabbed did not sustain a serious injured as a result of the knife striking him in his protective vest
Police said the suspect then "attacked a second officer", at which point two other responding officers fired at the suspect, striking him in the chest.
Police performed emergency first aid on the suspect, who was taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment.
The officer who was stabbed, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of injuries to his back and arm. He has since been released.
