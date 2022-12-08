TOWN OF NIAGARA — A pair of Falls men are in custody after leading Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase through the Town of Niagara.
About 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy attempted to stop what was described as "a suspicious vehicle" in the area of Woodland Avenue and Saint Joseph Road in the Town of Niagara. When the driver refused to stop, a vehicle pursuit ensued throughout the town.
The vehicle finally stopped in the area of Sadlo and Bellreng drives and the driver and a passenger fled on foot into the nearby neighborhood. Additional deputies, New York State Police troopers and officers from the Lewiston, Niagara Falls and Town of Niagara police departments assisted in establishing a police perimeter around the neighborhood.
Deputies and officers found burglar tools, masks, gloves and other evidence of criminal activity inside the abandoned vehicle and sheriff's office K-9 Reggie was also brought in to assist.
After a brief track, and with support from the NCSO Drone Unit, Reggie alerted to an area approximately one block from the abandoned vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Jacques R. Meness, 51, of the Falls, then ran from a hiding spot.
Deputies and troopers gave chase and Meness was apprehended in a nearby backyard without incident. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Paul A. Porter Jr., 33, of the Falls, was also apprehended in the area by police patrols.
Meness and Porter were each charged with possession of burglar tools. Meness was also charged with third-degree fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, reckless driving and numerous Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
Both Porter and Meness were released on appearance tickets because their charges are non-qualifying for bail.
They were then taken into custody by Falls police in connection with an on-going investigation by Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives.
