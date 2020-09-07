Falls residents helped capture two reported burglars in separate incidents in the city this weekend.
The first incident occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 700 block of 19th Street for a disturbance. Arriving officers found a large gathering of people at the intersection of 19th Street and Pine Avenue and man walking away from a taxi cab. Police said they immediately noticed a cord hanging out of the trunk of the cab.
Officers said people in the street were yelling about a TV and pointing to the taxi while the man continued to walk off on to 19th Street. An officer in a patrol car pulled up alongside the man, who said, “I’m not even going to give you an issue man. I’ll come back and talk to you. These people out here are crazy.”
A 19th Street woman approached officers and reported that a for window had been smashed earlier in the day and the man, identified as Alonzo D. Jones, 33, 720 10th St., Apt. 1102, had just gone into the home and walked out with a flatscreen TV.
A witness said she was driving by and noticed Jones carrying the TV to his cab on Pine Avenue and putting it in the trunk. Officers said the cab’s trunk was locked and the keys were unavailable so the cab was towed to police headquarters.
Jones was charged with second-degree burglary, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
About 1:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue where they found a resident sitting on another man. The resident said he caught the man hiding inside his residence following a burglary.
Sometime before police arrived, the resident said he had locked up his building and gone out for a few minutes. When he returned, he found a door unlocked and discovered $300 and several Xbox games missing. The resident said he locked up again and ran out, returning a few minutes later to find the door unlocked again.
Hearing noises in the attic, the resident said he found a man hiding behind a wall. The man said he was hiding from someone but tried to run past the resident. The resident grabbed the man and sat on him, holding him down while he called police. Officers noted the man, identified as Dennis C. Townsend, 57, 1152 Ashland Ave., had bit the resident on the arm during the scuffle.
Townsend was charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny. He told police he was at the Whitney Avenue home to buy $17 in crack cocaine but was assaulted by the resident because he didn’t like the deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.