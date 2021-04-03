The victim in Niagara Falls’ fourth homicide of 2021 has been identified.
City officials said Wayne Jackson II, 26, of Niagara Falls was severely beaten Friday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they responded, at approximately 2:52 a.m., to a call of “a disturbance” in an upstairs apartment of a residence at 615 Tronolone Place.
When patrol officers entered a third floor apartment in the building, they found Jackson.
Another man found in the apartment, Nicholas Bartek, 33, was charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty on Friday and was held without bail pending further court proceedings.
Online court records do not list an attorney for Bartek.
Details on what led to the killing have not been released. Authorities said they found a bat, a brick and a piece of lumber in the apartment.
