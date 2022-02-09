A Town of Niagara man has been charged in connection with the Tuesday murder of a man at a Niagara Falls Boulevard hotel.
Gilbert Cruz, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to Niagara Falls police officials. He was taken into custody early Wednesday morning following a chase on the Niagara Scenic Parkway. New York State Police along with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Niagara and Lewiston police departments assisted in the apprehension, according to a release from the city.
The Lewiston Police Department reports that Lewiston Officer Colin King located and took Cruz into custody with assistance from the Town of Niagara Police Department.
Cruz was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court, and remanded to the Niagara County Jail. He is due back in court on Feb. 14.
The investigation into the homicide began Tuesday when the family of the 56-year-old victim from Cheektowaga learned that he did not show up for his shift at work. The victim’s family checked multiple locations, including the hotel where he sometimes stayed related to his shift work. A check of his room by hotel staff led to the discovery of his body. A subsequent investigation by NFPD Detectives determined the victim’s death to be a homicide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.