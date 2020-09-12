Driver killed after van strikes tree in Wheatfield

The male driver of this van was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle veered off a section of Lockport Road in the Town of Wheatfield and struck a tree. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. 

 Photo by RobShots

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man killed in Thursday’s crash in Wheatfield as a Town of Lockport man.

He was killed when the van he was driving went off a section of Lockport Road and crashed into a tree around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Reports from the scene indicated that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in a yard. Mercy Flight responded to the scene, but officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene a short time later. 

The victim was identified as David Pettigrew of the Town of Lockport. An age was not provided.

The accident is still being investigated.

