A Thursday night shooting victim remains in Erie County Medical Center where he’s listed in critical condition following emergency surgery for multiple gunshot wounds.
Three other people who suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting incident at 19th and Welch Avenue have since been treated and released from hospitals.
The shooting occurred about 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Arriving officers located an injured man and woman and began rendering aid. A third shooting victim was driven to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by a person on the scene.
A fourth shooting victim attempted to leave the scene prior to police’s arrival. Nivon Smith, age and address unavailable, was stopped after a brief foot chase. He was suffering from a graze wound to his buttocks and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. Smith was also wanted on charges stemming from an Aug. 26 shooting incident in the same area. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
The two other victims located on scene were transported to ECMC for their non-life threatening wounds and have since been released.
Thursday’s shooting incident was not connected to a vigil being held for Wednesday night’s fatal shooting victim. That vigil was held in the area of the fatal attack, on the 200 block of Walnut Avenue.
Niagara Falls Police Department is coordinating with local and state law enforcement resources to investigate this incident as well as the recent surge in shooting in the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.