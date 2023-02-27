Niagara Falls Police have three people in custody in connection with an ongoing robbery investigation.
Law enforcement sources have also indicated that one of the suspects is a potential person of interest in another, unsolved major crime in the city.
Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives, along with members of the department’s Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at about 8 a.m. Sunday at an apartment in a two-family home in the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue. The search warrant was issued after Falls patrol officers responded to a report, just after 2 a.m., of an armed robbery in the 400 block of 10th Street.
The male robbery victim told police that he had been attacked in the area of 10th Street and Ferry Avenue. The victim said he was struck in the head with a hammer and had a handgun pointed at him during the course of the robbery.
Police said the victim was initially taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of the wounds he suffered in the attack and was then transferred to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for further treatment.
After executing the search warrant on Sunday, police seized what was described as evidence connected to the robbery and to another unsolved major case in the city. Investigators also took three unidentified suspects into custody and indicated that all three will face a charge of first-degree robbery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.