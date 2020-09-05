Falls police were called to investigate a stabbing and three shooting victims overnight Friday.
According to audio recordings, just before 4 a.m. Saturday, a Niagara Falls police officer was dispatched to Niagara Falls Memorial Memorial Center for an assault victim who arrived at the hospital with a stab wound to the back of the head.
The male victim was reportedly uncooperative and told hospital staff that he did not want to speak to police.
Minutes later, another officer on patrol reported hearing around seven to eight gunshots in the city's North end. Officers responded to the area of "Red House" after it was reported there was a group of people outside. As officers were arriving they saw multiple vehicles leaving the area.
Officers on Highland Avenue located eight bullet casings in front of the "Red House” on the 3100 block of Highland Avenue.
Several minutes later, two other individuals arrived at the hospital with gunshots wounds. One was reported to be shot in the leg and it's unknown where the second victim’s shooting injury was located.
In what appears to be a separate incident, at 5:55 a.m, an officer was dispatched to NFMMC after a female arrived with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. It was reported that the incident may have occurred in the area of Ferry Avenue between 9th and 10th streets, however, police checked the area but could not locate a crime scene.
Police are investigating all of these incidents.
