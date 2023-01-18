TOWN OF NIAGARA — Police officials say a burglary in progress call late Wednesday afternoon erupted into a shooting that then led to a three-hour lockdown of a Porter Road apartment complex.
Town of Niagara officers responded to the burglary call around 5:12 p.m. at the Royal Park Apartment in the 8500 block of Porter Road. As one of the officers approached the rear of the apartment building, he said he saw a male suspect climbing out of an upper window.
The officer said the suspect climbed back through the window, “displayed a firearm” and fired three shots in the officer’s direction. The officer, who was not hit by the gunfire, “retreated and went back to the front of the building,” where he and a Town of Niagara police lieutenant “took cover.”
Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the New York State Police also responded to the “shots fired call.” Town of Niagara Police Chief Craig Guillani said the deputies and troopers took three male suspects into custody as they came out of the apartment complex.
Guillani said none of the responding officers, deputies or troopers returned fire at the suspects.
As a result of the gunfire, authorities issued a shelter in place order for the neighbor around the apartment complex.
Guillani said there was some “initial confusion” over how many suspects may have been in or around the apartment complex. The Niagara County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team was brought to the complex to go in to the burglarized apartment to see if anyone else was inside.
The ERT deputies entered the apartment and found no additional suspects. Police then lifted the shelter in place order.
The three suspects were being questioned Wednesday night by investigators from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau. Investigators said charges are pending against all three men.
