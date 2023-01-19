TOWN OF NIAGARA — Three Falls men face assault, weapons and burglary charges after a botched break-in and shooting that led to a three-hour lockdown of a Town of Niagara apartment complex late Wednesday afternoon.
In addition, one of the suspects is charged in an attempted murder case in Niagara Falls.
Investigators from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau said Thursday that they had charged Cornelius Redden III, 28, of the Falls with single counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree burglary. Redden was arraigned on the charges at the Niagara County Correctional Facility, where he pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.
Sheriff’s investigators said they charged Charles Richardson, 24, of the Falls with counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree burglary and attempted aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon. Richardson was also arraigned at the county correctional facility and ordered held without bail.
Investigators additionally charged Kalique Miller, 18, of the Falls with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree burglary. Miller was also charged and arraigned on a Niagara Falls Police warrant for second-degree harassment and a Niagara County grand jury indictment that charges him with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Nov. 10 shooting of a young woman in the Falls.
He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was ordered held without bail.
Town of Niagara police said they responded to a burglary-in-progress call at 5:12 p.m. at the Royal Park Apartments in the 8500 block of Porter Road. As one of the responding officers approached the rear of the apartment building, he said he saw a male suspect climbing out of an upper window. That suspect has since been identified as Richardson.
The Town of Niagara officer said Richardson climbed back through the window, then “displayed a firearm” and fired three shots out of the window. The officer was not hit by the gunfire and said he “retreated and went back to the front of the building,” where he and a Town of Niagara police lieutenant “took cover.”
Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the New York State Police also responded to the “shots fired call.” Town of Niagara Police Chief Craig Guillani said the officer who had been shot at confronted three male suspects, including Richardson, as they came out of the front door of the apartment complex.
Richardson and the other two men, identified as Redden and Miller, were then taken into custody.
Guillani said none of the responding officers, deputies or troopers returned fire at the suspects. But as a result of the gunfire, authorities triggered a shelter in place order for the neighborhood around the apartment complex.
That shelter in place order last for over three hours.
Guillani said there was some “initial confusion” over how many suspects may have been in or around the apartment complex, so the Niagara County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) was brought in to make sure the there were no suspects left inside the burglarized apartment. ERT deputies entered the apartment and found no additional suspects.
Police then lifted the shelter in place order.
Falls police had been searching for Miller since his alleged involvement on Nov. 10 with a midday shooting in the 2700 block of Falls Street. The first officers to arrive on the scene reported that they had found a woman inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her lower body.
The 21-year-old victim was treated at the scene by Falls firefighters and EMTs before being transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where she was listed in serious condition.
Witnesses said two suspects were seen running from the rear of the house, immediately after the shooting. A Falls officer, responding to the initial shooting call, spotted a male who matched the description of one of the suspected shooters getting into a CRV and driving away from the scene.
Patrol officers chased the Honda from the scene, but found it empty and abandoned near train tracks on 21st Street. Additional officers then reported seeing the suspects entering a black van and driving away.
Falls police were joined in the pursuit of the CRV and the van by Town of Niagara Police, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, U.S. Border Patrol agents and deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. A U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement helicopter also assisted.
Police located the van behind 2159 Seneca Ave. No one was inside the vehicle, but investigators did detain a man found walking near the van. A K-9 Unit from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also brought in to help in tracking the suspects.
The indictment is believed to charge two additional individuals, besides Miller, in connection with the shooting incident and assisting him in his getaway. The names of the individuals and the charges they face remain sealed.
