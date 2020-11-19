Falls police have made three arrests in connection with the stabbing death of a city man Monday night.
Detectives in the Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division have charged Tramaine Sanchez, 24, 31 C Packard Court and two unidentified 17-year-olds, each with single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree conspiracy.
The three are accused in the stabbing death of Kenneth Walaszek, 52, of the Falls.
Walaszek was reportedly lured to Sanchez’s Packard Court apartment by the teens, one of whom is related to him. When Walaszek knocked on the door of Sanchez’s apartment, at about 11:40 p.m. Monday, Sanchez reportedly answered the door and stabbed him multiple times in the chest.
Falls Police patrol officers responded to what was originally reported as a domestic incident and found Walaszek’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sanchez and the juveniles were arraigned Thursday afternoon. Under New York’s Raise the Age Law, no additional information was released on the juveniles, while Sanchez was ordered held without bail.
Three other juveniles were questioned in connection with the murder, but prosecutors have indicated that they do not expect to change anyone else in connection with the case.
