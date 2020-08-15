Falls police were called to West Rivershore Drive on Friday morning for a report of a boat motor stolen from an inflatable boat tied to a dock in the Niagara River.
The resident said the theft occurred overnight Thursday as the boat was docked about 100 feet in the river. A blue Yamaha 15 HP Outboard motor valued at $4,000 was taken. Police said the suspects are believed to have entered and exited the area by boat.
Detectives were investigating the scene. Surveillance footage of the area was also being sought.
